“Music of the Mountains” at GSMNP

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting the annual “Music of the Mountains” event on Saturday, September 7th at Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg. This free event, held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., pays tribute to the traditional music and dance of the Smoky Mountains and southern Appalachia with lively old-time mountain music, clogging, singing, and storytelling.

“We are excited to host some of the best and most knowledgeable musicians, dancers, and storytellers for a day of fun and hands-on education,” said Stephanie Sutton, Supervisory Park Ranger.

Boogertown Gap musicians will provide opportunities for visitors to try their hand at playing spoons, a wash tub, or wash board at the “instrument petting zoo” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Kids will also have the opportunity to create their own instruments.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy a day in the park immersed in the “Music of the Mountains.” Some events will be held outside, weather depending. Chairs or blankets may be used to enjoy music on the Visitor Center lawn. In case of inclement weather, all music and activates will take place inside the Visitor Center theater area. This free event is sponsored by Great Smoky Mountains Association.

On Friday, September 6, Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, TN will host the Good Thymes Ceilidh Band as part of the “Music of the Mountains” event. Admission to this concert is $10 per person. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m., rain or shine, in the covered amphitheater. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. The event is also sponsored by Great Smoky Mountains Association.

Schedule:

Friday at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, TN

7:00 p.m. – Good Thymes Ceilidh Band: Enjoy traditional Scottish music and discover the connection with old-time, traditional music played in the southern Appalachians. Cost, $10 per person.

Saturday at Sugarlands Visitor Center – Free event, no admission charge.

11:00 a.m. – Cherokee Dance and Storytelling: Learn about the Cherokee culture stories through dance and storytelling featuring members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian.

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Instrument Petting Zoo by Boogertown Gap, Clogging Lessons, and Kids Activities

12:00 p.m. – Sparky and Rhonda Rucker: Join these talented performers as they take the audience on an American folk journey through toe-tapping music spiced with humor, history, and tall tales.

1:00 p.m. – Frank and Allie Lee: Join this husband and wife duo as they introduce audiences to Americana style music and inspire audiences to connect with sounds and spirit of southern Appalachia.

2:00 p.m. – Pappy Fisher Old-Time Band: Get ready to embrace the energy of an old-time string band with this talented group of musicians! Their tunes keep audiences tapping their toes!

Related