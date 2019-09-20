Morgan among counties chosen for latest round of Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program

(TNECD press release) The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced today the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP).

The four counties chosen for this round of the program are Morgan, Robertson, Rutherford and White.

Since its inception in 2015, PEP has helped improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings across the state. The program evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements and where investments may be most beneficial.

PEP originated from TNECD’s Select Tennessee Certified Site Program. With assistance of site selection firm Austin Consulting, PEP provides participating counties with guidance on site planning for future industrial development projects.

PEP includes an on-site visit by Austin Consulting and TNECD, an educational webinar on the site selection process and a comprehensive assessment of the strengths and needs of each community’s inventory of industrial sites. This assessment also offers recommendations to improve marketability.

The four counties were selected based on the demonstrated local need for industrial properties and the county’s ability to assemble properties with viable market potential. The application process begins with a submission of a letter of intent, which is accepted at any time. Upon receipt of the letter, interested communities will receive the PEP application. A new round of communities will be accepted into the program in the spring of 2020.

This round brings the total number of counties that have participated in PEP to 50.