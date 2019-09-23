More library tech grants announced

State Senator Ken Yager announced last week that 15 libraries in his 12th Senatorial District will receive Technology Grants from the State Library and Archives.

Fifteen libraries in Campbell, Morgan, Fentress, Roane, and Scott Counties will receive a combined district total of $13,549 in Technology Grants. Technology grants are available for public libraries to replace or purchase technology, including computers, software, networking hardware or peripherals.

In Campbell County, the libraries receiving funds are the Caryville, Jacksboro, Jellico, and La Follette Public Libraries.

The Coalfield, Deer Lodge, Petros, Sunbright, Wartburg, and Oakdale Public Libraries in Morgan County received funding as well as the Kingston, Harriman, and Rockwood Public Libraries in Roane County.