Mildred Plamp, age 95 of Clinton, TN passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Mildred was born June 6, 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Amelia Sauter. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Plamp.

Mildred’s family will have her services in Louisville, Kentucky. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com