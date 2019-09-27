Men’s ministry holding meetings monthly

All men wanting a closer relationship with God are invited to attend the “Man 2 Man” ministry’s meetings on the first Tuesday of every month. Locally, the men’s ministry meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm at the Holiday Inn Express located just off I-75 exit 122 in Clinton.
