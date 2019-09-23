Home / Local News / MEDIC wins UT/Florida Blood Drive

Jim Harris

MEDIC Regional Blood Center, representing the University of Tennessee, and LifeSouth Blood Center, representing the University of Florida, competed last week in their annual blood drive competition to see which fan base could collect the most blood and blood-related products.

While the Gators may have reigned supreme on the field on Saturday, MEDIC won this year’s blood drive competition with 1745 donations to LifeSouth’s 1423.

In their announcement, MEDIC thanked Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salsarita’s, Texas Roadhouse and Papa John’s Pizza for their support of this year’s event. MEDIC also issued a special thank-you to its donors, volunteers and supporters for helping collect these much needed products.

