MECS: Truex makes it two-for-two in playoffs

(MRN) Martin Truex Jr. made it back-to-back wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs when he led a sweep of the top three positions for Joe Gibbs Racing in Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Truex completed the Richmond season sweep when he got by teammate Kyle Busch with 26 laps to go and went on to take his sixth win of the season.

“I’m speechless, just an unbelievable job by all my guys,” Truex Jr. said. “To sweep Richmond finally is pretty awesome, as much as we’ve led here coming into this year, and just thanks to everybody. It’s pretty amazing.”

The only hiccup for Truex, who led 109 laps, in the race came on Lap 315 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr., on fresher tires, made contact and spun his No. 19 Toyota while he was in the lead. Truex remained in the top five and pitted under the caution and came out third behind leader Busch and Denny Hamlin.

“Luckily I didn’t hit anything,” Truex Jr. “I just tried to keep it off the fence, tried to get spun around and get going, and we ended up because we were pretty far up front, we got going in a pretty good spot and left pit road in a good position and then good adjustments at the end again by Cole (Pearn) and James and the guys.”

Busch and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top three for JGR. The fourth JGR driver Erik Jones crossed the finish line in fourth, but was credited with a last-place finish when his No. 20 Toyota failed post-race inspection.

Truex and Busch won Stage 1 and 2, respectively.

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski, who led 89 laps, and Ryan Newman rounded out the top five.

Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-10 finishers.

Both Busch and Harvick locked into the next round of the playoffs at least on points.

Larson (+25), Newman (+14), Ryan Blaney (+8), Aric Almirola (+3) and William Byron (+2) are eighth through 12th, respectively, in the standings above the cutoff. Alex Bowman (-2), Clint Bowyer (-4), Kurt Busch (-14) and Jones (-45) are below the cutoff heading into the final race of the Round of 16 next Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 8 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Toyota 400 59 Running 109 2 4 18 Kyle Busch (P) Toyota 400 54 Running 202 3 6 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Toyota 400 49 Running 0 4 1 2 Brad Keselowski (P) Ford 400 48 Running 89 5 19 6 Ryan Newman (P) Ford 400 38 Running 0 6 13 42 Kyle Larson (P) Chevrolet 400 32 Running 0 7 2 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 400 41 Running 0 8 5 14 Clint Bowyer (P) Ford 400 37 Running 0 9 14 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 400 28 Running 0 10 10 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 400 31 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 28: Richmond

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 6 12 17 0 2141 0 5 41 2 Kevin Harvick (P) 3 10 19 5 2120 -21 5 28 3 Kyle Busch (P) 4 14 22 0 2117 -24 11 46 4 Brad Keselowski (P) 3 11 16 3 2106 -35 4 24 5 Denny Hamlin (P) 4 14 18 1 2105 -36 3 30 6 Joey Logano (P) 2 10 16 2 2101 -40 9 29 7 Chase Elliott (P) 2 9 12 3 2088 -53 4 18 8 Kyle Larson (P) 0 6 14 1 2076 -65 4 5 9 Ryan Newman (P) 0 2 11 0 2065 -76 0 0 10 Ryan Blaney (P) 0 8 13 1 2059 -82 2 4 11 Aric Almirola (P) 0 1 10 1 2054 -87 1 1 12 William Byron (P) 0 3 10 4 2053 -88 1 1 13 Alex Bowman (P) 1 4 8 0 2051 -90 0 5 14 Clint Bowyer (P) 0 6 13 1 2049 -92 0 0 15 Kurt Busch (P) 1 5 14 0 2039 -102 3 11 16 Erik Jones (P) 1 9 13 0 2008 -133 0 5