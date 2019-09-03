MECS: Jones wins at Darlington; Busch locks up regular season crown

(MRN) Erik Jones scored his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in his 100th start when he took the checkered flag in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Driving a car that was painted up like the car he won his first Late Model race early in his racing career, Jones took the victory by 4.1-seconds over Kyle Larson.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this race team, it doesn’t get any better,” Jones said as he celebrated the win.

Jones led twice for 79 laps. including the final 41.

“It’s gonna look damn good to see my face on that trophy,” Jones laughed.

Larson, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon completed the first 10 finishers.

With his third-place run, Kyle Busch clinched the regular-season title, which will give him a 15-point bonus heading into the playoffs.

Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman are tied for the final playoff spot with Jimmie Johnson 18 points below the cutline.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 15 20 Erik Jones Toyota 367 48 Running 79 2 3 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 367 49 Running 44 3 33 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 367 51 Running 118 4 11 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 367 34 Running 0 5 2 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 367 38 Running 19 6 13 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 367 36 Running 1 7 4 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 367 49 Running 94 8 19 95 Matt DiBenedetto Toyota 367 29 Running 0 9 17 21 Paul Menard Ford 367 28 Running 0 10 14 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 367 27 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 25: Darlington

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 4 13 21 0 983 0 10 30 2 Joey Logano 2 9 14 2 919 -64 7 17 3 Denny Hamlin 4 13 16 1 877 -106 3 23 4 Kevin Harvick 2 8 16 4 864 -119 4 14 5 Martin Truex Jr. 4 10 15 0 862 -121 3 23 6 Brad Keselowski 3 9 14 2 832 -151 4 19 7 Kurt Busch 1 5 14 0 790 -193 3 8 8 Chase Elliott 2 8 10 3 780 -203 4 14 9 Kyle Larson 0 6 12 1 714 -269 4 4 10 Ryan Blaney 0 7 11 1 710 -273 2 2 11 Alex Bowman 1 4 7 0 694 -289 0 5 12 Erik Jones 1 9 13 0 694 -289 0 5 13 William Byron 0 2 8 4 683 -300 1 1 14 Aric Almirola 0 1 10 1 674 -309 1 1 15 Clint Bowyer 0 5 11 0 625 -358 0 0 16 Daniel Suarez 0 3 9 1 617 -366 0 0 17 Ryan Newman 0 1 8 0 617 -366 0 0 18 Jimmie Johnson 0 3 8 1 599 -384 1 1