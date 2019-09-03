MECS: Jones wins at Darlington; Busch locks up regular season crown

(MRN) Erik Jones scored his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in his 100th start when he took the checkered flag in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Driving a car that was painted up like the car he won his first Late Model race early in his racing career, Jones took the victory by 4.1-seconds over Kyle Larson.
“I’ve put my heart and soul into this race team, it doesn’t get any better,” Jones said as he celebrated the win.
Jones led twice for 79 laps. including the final 41.
“It’s gonna look damn good to see my face on that trophy,” Jones laughed.
Larson, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.
Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon completed the first 10 finishers.
With his third-place run, Kyle Busch clinched the regular-season title, which will give him a 15-point bonus heading into the playoffs.
Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman are tied for the final playoff spot with Jimmie Johnson 18 points below the cutline.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|15
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|367
|48
|Running
|79
|2
|3
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|367
|49
|Running
|44
|3
|33
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|367
|51
|Running
|118
|4
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|367
|34
|Running
|0
|5
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|367
|38
|Running
|19
|6
|13
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|367
|36
|Running
|1
|7
|4
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|367
|49
|Running
|94
|8
|19
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|367
|29
|Running
|0
|9
|17
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|367
|28
|Running
|0
|10
|14
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|367
|27
|Running
|0
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings
After Race 25: Darlington
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Points
|-Leader
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|4
|13
|21
|0
|983
|0
|10
|30
|2
|Joey Logano
|2
|9
|14
|2
|919
|-64
|7
|17
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|13
|16
|1
|877
|-106
|3
|23
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|2
|8
|16
|4
|864
|-119
|4
|14
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|4
|10
|15
|0
|862
|-121
|3
|23
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|9
|14
|2
|832
|-151
|4
|19
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5
|14
|0
|790
|-193
|3
|8
|8
|Chase Elliott
|2
|8
|10
|3
|780
|-203
|4
|14
|9
|Kyle Larson
|0
|6
|12
|1
|714
|-269
|4
|4
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|7
|11
|1
|710
|-273
|2
|2
|11
|Alex Bowman
|1
|4
|7
|0
|694
|-289
|0
|5
|12
|Erik Jones
|1
|9
|13
|0
|694
|-289
|0
|5
|13
|William Byron
|0
|2
|8
|4
|683
|-300
|1
|1
|14
|Aric Almirola
|0
|1
|10
|1
|674
|-309
|1
|1
|15
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|5
|11
|0
|625
|-358
|0
|0
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|3
|9
|1
|617
|-366
|0
|0
|17
|Ryan Newman
|0
|1
|8
|0
|617
|-366
|0
|0
|18
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|3
|8
|1
|599
|-384
|1
|1