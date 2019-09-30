MECS: Elliott overcomes early crash, wins at Roval

(MRN) Chase Elliott scored his third win of the season when he conquered the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

Elliott, who also won Stage 2, rebounded from impact with the Turn 1 wall while leading on a Lap 65 restart to take the checkered flag in the second event held at the 17-turn, 2.28-mile track.

“I’m not sure you can do anything more stupid, so take a lesson, don’t do that,” Elliott said about his trip into the wall. “I don’t know how it didn’t hurt it, I hit the wall pretty hard. Luckily our splitter was close to the ground and got it done. Just wow.”

It all worked out for the Hendrick Motorsports driver who now brings a great deal of momentum into the next round of the playoffs.

“Just to have another 6 points leaving today for the next round is huge and there’s nothing you can do to replicate that. Wins are wins. Those points you get, you can’t put a value on that.”

Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.

William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano completed the first 10 finishers.

Kyle Larson and Elliott won the first two stages.

The Round of 12 drivers is now set with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Clint Bowyer still in the championship hunt.

Ryan Newman, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones were eliminated today from advancing.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Dover International Speedway to start the Round of 12 next Sunday.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 19 9 Chase Elliott (P) Chevrolet 109 52 Running 35 2 2 88 Alex Bowman (P) Chevrolet 109 35 Running 0 3 6 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 109 43 Running 34 4 5 14 Clint Bowyer (P) Ford 109 49 Running 2 5 11 2 Brad Keselowski (P) Ford 109 46 Running 3 6 1 24 William Byron (P) Chevrolet 109 41 Running 23 7 8 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Toyota 109 34 Running 1 8 9 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Ford 109 35 Running 0 9 4 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 109 35 Running 0 10 3 22 Joey Logano (P) Ford 109 34 Running 4

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch (P) 4 14 22 0 3046 0 11 46 2 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 6 12 18 0 3041 -5 5 41 3 Denny Hamlin (P) 4 14 18 1 3030 -16 3 30 4 Joey Logano (P) 2 10 17 2 3029 -17 9 29 5 Kevin Harvick (P) 3 11 20 5 3028 -18 5 28 6 Chase Elliott (P) 3 10 13 3 3024 -22 5 24 7 Brad Keselowski (P) 3 12 17 3 3024 -22 4 24 8 Kyle Larson (P) 0 6 14 1 3006 -40 5 6 9 Alex Bowman (P) 1 5 9 0 3005 -41 0 5 10 Ryan Blaney (P) 0 8 14 1 3004 -42 2 4 11 William Byron (P) 0 3 11 5 3001 -45 1 1 12 Clint Bowyer (P) 0 7 14 1 3000 -46 0 0 13 Aric Almirola (P) * 0 1 10 1 2081 -965 1 1 14 Ryan Newman (P) * 0 2 11 0 2070 -976 0 0 15 Kurt Busch (P) * 1 5 14 0 2056 -990 3 11 16 Erik Jones (P) * 1 9 13 0 2009 -1037 0 5 17 Daniel Suarez 0 3 10 1 707 -2339 0 0

= eliminated from championship contention