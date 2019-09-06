Mary Phyllis Hanson, age 81 of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born June 24, 1938 in Clinton, TN to Roger and Letha King Fagan. She attended church at Woodland Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, David Scott Hanson; and six siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Hanson; daughters, Lisa Nelson and Marla Phillips; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton at 12:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. www.holleygamble.com