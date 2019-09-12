Home / Obituaries / Mary Foust Parks, age 85 of Lake City

Mary Foust Parks, age 85 of Lake City

Mary Foust Parks, age 85 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home.  Mary was born December 30, 1933 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late William Albert and Lavada Hawkins Foust. Mary enjoyed crocheting, loved animals, flowers, being a homemaker and loved spending time with friends. She was a loving and faithful wife and mother.  In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her Husband: Louis Parks, son: Ronald Parks, brothers: Elwood and Leaottis Foust.
 

Survivors:   

Sisters                           Wilma Albert and husband TJ                         Oak Ridge

                                       Shelia Snodgrass                                            Knoxville

Brother                          James Foust and wife Bonnie                        Oak Ridge

Sister-in-Law                Caroline Parks                                                Lake City

Nephew                         James Parks and wife Dianne                        Lake City

Special Friends            Donna McCarter and husband Sam               Kingston

Caregiver                      Pat Hupcej and Angie Foster              

Nurse                            Veronica                        

Several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives that will mourn her passing.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stanley Slover officiating.

Family and Friends will meet 10:00AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for a graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

