Margaret Ellen Waddell, age 78 of Caryville

Margaret Ellen Waddell, age 78 of Caryville, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home. Margaret was born in Jacksboro, Tennessee on September 4, 1941 to Roscoe and Ovie Baird. She was a member of the Ridgeview Baptist Church. Margaret retired from TVA where she worked in wildlife resources. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.  She is preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Baird and a son, Benny Reed.
Margaret is survived by her
Husband of 35 years………………………..Bill Waddell
Daughters………………………………………..Stephanie Mayer
                                                                   Donna Walker and husband Nick
Mother…………………………………………….Ovie Baird
Brothers……………………………………………CH Baird and wife Emma
                                                                    Larry Baird and wife Mary
Grandchildren…………………………………..Theo and Maya Mayer
                                                                    Nicholas Walker
                                                                    Garrett  Jones
                                                                    Alex Loveday
                                                                    Andrew Loveday

The family will receive friends at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-3PM with the funeral service to follow at 3:00PM with the Rev. CH Baird and Rev. David Walker officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

