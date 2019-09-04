Margaret Ann Lawson Milton born on November 23, 1938 left her loving family and friends on August 30, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Margaret Mae and Alonzo Lawson; brothers, Wendell and Lonnie; sisters, Dorothy and Nancy.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Milton; sister, Barbara Rhyne; brother, Jerry Lawson; Children, Teresa Beets Chapman, Debbie Beets Rollins and Rhonda Beets Xiques, Shawn Milton, Brenda Taylor, Terry Milton and son in spirit, Gary Ledbetter. Margaret was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

She was born in Clinton, TN lived in Brook Park, Ohio for several years. Moved to LaFollette, TN and then to Jamestown, TN. She worked at Lafollette Hospital and nursing for many years. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Robert Rhyne officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to

The Shriners Hospital

844-739-0849

2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Margaret Ann Lawson Milton.