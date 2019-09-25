Man wanted in two states nabbed in Clinton

A man wanted in two states was arrested in Clinton last week, according to records made available this week.

Clinton Police were notified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Tuesday, September 17th that a man identified as Shawn Allen Grant, a wanted fugitive, was in Clinton. Authoirities in the Sunshine State described him as “dangerous,” and told local officials that he had absconded from probation and fled the state. Records indicate that he was on probation in Florida for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Friday afternoon (9/20), an officer on patrol on Hiway Drive in South Clinton spotted Grant washing a car at Reflections Car Wash. When Grant spotted officers, he tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. After Grant was taken into custody, police learned he was also wanted in Michigan on drug possession charges and that there was a nationwide extradition listed for both Michigan and Florida.

The owner of the car wash, according to the arrest report, told officers that she knew Grant was wanted in two states, but “wanted to help him out by giving him a place to stay and work.”

As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail awaiting extradition.