Man runs from traffic stop, is predictably arrested

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

A Caryville man was arrested Tuesday night after he ran from a traffic stop.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that while he was on patrol at around 10:30 pm Tuesday on Creek Street in Rocky Top, he had pulled over a small pickup truck with no license plate visible.

The driver gave Perkins his license and registration while the passenger provided the deputy with a name and a date of birth. When Perkins went back to his patrol car to check with dispatch to see if either man had warrants out for their arrests, the passenger bolted. Perkins ordered him to stop, and then gave chase when he did not, taking him into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

The man was identified as Daniel Scott Weaver, and it turned out that he had a warrant for failure to appear out of Anderson County.

He was arrested on that warrant and also on new charges of criminal impersonation and evading arrest, and taken to the Anderson County Jail.

