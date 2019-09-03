Man flees deputies, arrested

A Knoxville man wanted on outstanding warrants picked up an additional charge Saturday after a brief foot pursuit.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that he had made contact with 25-year-old Tyler Romines at the intersection of Creek and Main Streets in Rocky Top at around 7:30 pm Saturday. A warrant check revealed that Romines was wanted on two warrants from Anderson County–one for assault, the other for contempt of court.

As Perkins spoke with Romines, he reported that the man took off an fled on foot, disregarding commands to stop. Romines was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, and in addition to the warrants, was also booked into the Anderson County Jail on a charge of evading arrest.