Man charged with exploitation following traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Sunday in Oliver Springs ended with a man in jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Oliver Springs Police pulled over 21-year-old Trevor Smaglik for having a broken taillight and an expired license plate on Sunday. As the officer spoke with Smaglik, he learned that the man’s female passenger was 15 years old.

The teen told officers that the pair had been together on Friday night, when she had lied to her parents about her whereabouts, as well as all day and night on Saturday, and that they had engaged in sexual acts throughout the weekend. Smaglik allegedly sent the girl several explicit text messages on Friday before picking her up from school.

Officers reported finding explicit messages on Smaglik’s phone, as well as sexually explicit pictures of the teen, himself, and the two of them together. Smaglik reportedly admitted to knowing that the girl was 15 and knowing that he was engaged in illegal activity.

As of Tuesday morning, Smaglik remained in custody on four charges of the sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of solicitation of a minor, driving without a license, misuse of vehicle registration and with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.