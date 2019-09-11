Lynne Poley Brummett, age 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born January 31, 1950 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the late William and Eileen Poley. Lynne worked at Pulcir, Inc. under the direction of Joe Eddlemon for 40 years. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Poley and Tommy Poley; sister, Darla Foster.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 40 years….. Ernie Brummett of Oak Ridge

Daughters……………. Michele Hatchell & husband Chip of Florence, SC

Melanie Fritz & husband Eric of Jefferson City

Son…………………. Jeffrey Brummett & wife Tammy of Clinton

Brother……………. Leon Poley & wife Jackie of Jonesboro, AR

Sister………………… Shelley Gore & husband Larry of Florence, SC

Grandchildren……. Brayden & Brenden Hatchell of Florence, SC

Ashtyn, Camden, & Ansley Fritz of Jefferson City

Tanner Brummett of Clinton

Nieces…………….. Jennifer Turnage & husband Kevin

Amy Strickland & husband Chad

The family is honoring Lynne’s requests and there will be no services. Lynne requested memorials be sent to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, as she had a very special love for all animals- especially her dogs: Buffy, Beau, Rusty, Robbie, Casey, Corky, Chloe, & Tucker who she is reunited with now. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com