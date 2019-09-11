Home / Obituaries / Lynne Poley Brummett, age 69

Lynne Poley Brummett, age 69

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Lynne Poley Brummett, age 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.  She was born January 31, 1950 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the late William and Eileen Poley.  Lynne worked at Pulcir, Inc. under the direction of Joe Eddlemon for 40 years.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Poley and Tommy Poley; sister, Darla Foster.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 40 years…..  Ernie Brummett of Oak Ridge

Daughters…………….                       Michele Hatchell & husband Chip of Florence, SC

                                                            Melanie Fritz & husband Eric of Jefferson City

Son………………….                             Jeffrey Brummett & wife Tammy of Clinton

Brother…………….                            Leon Poley & wife Jackie of Jonesboro, AR

Sister…………………                           Shelley Gore & husband Larry of Florence, SC

Grandchildren…….                         Brayden & Brenden Hatchell of Florence, SC

                                                            Ashtyn, Camden, & Ansley Fritz of Jefferson City

                                                            Tanner Brummett of Clinton

Nieces……………..                             Jennifer Turnage & husband Kevin

                                                            Amy Strickland & husband Chad

The family is honoring Lynne’s requests and there will be no services.  Lynne requested memorials be sent to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, as she had a very special love for all animals- especially her dogs:  Buffy, Beau, Rusty, Robbie, Casey, Corky, Chloe, & Tucker who she is reunited with now.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michael Eugene Emitt, age 38 of Powell

Michael Eugene Emitt, age 38 of Powell went home to be with his heavenly father …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.