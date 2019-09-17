Home / Obituaries / Lela F. Prestridge Nichols, age 76 of Abingdon, VA formerly of Clinton

Lela F. Prestridge Nichols, age 76 of Abingdon, VA formerly of Clinton

Lela F. Prestridge Nichols, age 76 of Abingdon, VA formerly of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.  She was a member of Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge, TN and Saint Thomas Episcopal Church in Abingdon, VA.  She was a loving Mother and Grandmother who supported her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn A.Nichols; she is survived by her daughter, Kathy Evan and husband Boyd M. Evans, III of Abingdon, VA; grandsons, Benjamin A. Shassere and wife, Brittany and their children, Owen and Addilyn, Boyd M. Evans, IV and Andrew G. Evans and girlfriend, Maddy Taylor.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 17, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.  Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 18, 2019 at 1 PM at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge with The Rev. R. J. Powell and The Rev. Dr. Boyd M. Evans, III.  Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Abingdon, VA for the youth in the holy lands. www.holleygamble.com

