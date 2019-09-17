John Dickson “Dick” Shontz, age 70 of Powell passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was a former federal investigator in Oak Ridge. He was born September 2, 1949 in Roaring Spring, PA. Throughout his life John was an avid reader, loved going to the movies, and he made friends wherever he went. He was preceded in death by his children, Erika and Bradley Shontz; father, Donald Shontz.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 50 years, Beverly Shontz of Powell; beloved granddaughter, Amelia Shontz of Powell; very special daughter-in-law, Michelle McBee & husband Allen of Clinton; mother, Janet Shontz of James Creek, PA; brother, George Shontz & wife Susan of James Creek, PA; brothers-in-law, John Hoover & wife Sharon of Saxton, PA and Stephen Hoover & wife Nancy of Saxton, PA; his furry cat companions, Lilly and Henry; many nieces, nephews, and one great niece

The family will plan a Celebration of Life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Powell Public Library, 330 W. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com