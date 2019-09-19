Home / Featured / Jacksboro man facing drug, sexual exploitation charges
Jacksboro man facing drug, sexual exploitation charges

A Jacksboro man is facing numerous charges following a raid at his house on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 pm Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators, aided by the department’s SWAT team and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department served a search warrant at the home of 21-year-old James Noah Cooper at 650 Main Street in Jacksboro.

According to a release fromt he Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was obtained following a joint investigation conducted by the Jacksboro PD and the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit. Inside the home, officers seized what was only described as a “quantity” of marijuana as well as numerous pieces of paraphernalia associated with the sale of marijuana. Cooper reportedly admitted to officers that he had been seilling to “high school age children.”

The investigation took a bit of a darker turn when officers say they discovered “evidence of at least 17 separate counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor,” although the nature of that evidence was not released.

Cooper was taken into custody and charged with 17 counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a drug-free school zone.

The investigation is continuing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

