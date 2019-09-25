Home / Obituaries / Jack Arnold Hull, age 76 of Oak Ridge

Jack Arnold Hull, age 76 of Oak Ridge

Jack Arnold Hull, age 76 of Oak Ridge passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Jack was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was born August 3, 1943 in Danbury, Connecticut to the late Charles Henry and Grace Mae Hull.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Freddie Hull, Leonard Hull, William Edward Hull, Lawrence Cyril Hull, Donald Hull, Richard Hull, and Gordon James Hull; sisters, Jean Carol Hull Jackson, Doris Hull, and Barbara Hull.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hull of Oak Ridge; brothers, Charles Henry Hull & wife Virginia of SC, Clifford Hull of GA; sisters, Barbara Ann Hull & husband Robert K. McNamare of NY, Ida Mae Hull & husband Michael Drexler of NY; sister-in-law, Sharon Oestreicher & husband Mark; many nieces and nephews.

Jack was a family man and was loved very much by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church.  His funeral service will follow with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

