HSFB Scores, schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 6 SCORES
Oak Ridge 27 Clinton 14…
Anderson County 42 Jefferson County 14…
Campbell County 27 Karns 20…
Powell 49 Halls 0…
Union County 39 Northview Academy 33…
North Greene 20 Jellico 14…
West 52 Hardin Valley 20…
Rhea County 42 Gibbs 14…
Rockwood 29 Harriman 0…
Kingston 33 Stone Memorial 14…
Central 43 Knox Central (KY) 7…
Midway 27 Tellico Plains 6…
Oakdale 18 Red Boiling Springs 6…
Coalfield 38 Gordonsville 14.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Bearden at Hardin Valley…Carter at Morristown West…
(Friday) Clinton at West (WYSH)…
East Ridge at Anderson County…
Karns at Oak Ridge…
Harriman at Oliver Springs…
Powell at Campbell County…
Jellico at Hancock County…
Oakdale at Sunbright…
Gibbs at Sevier County…
Rockwood at Oneida…
Coalfield at Midway…
Fulton at Maryville…
Central at Halls…
Wartburg at Cumberland Gap…
Union County at Sullivan South