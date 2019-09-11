Holiday Bureau sign-ups begin in October

It is almost that time of the year again, time to sign up for assistance through the Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge.

Assistance for the holidays through the Bureau is open to residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and Anderson County.

Sign-ups for toys and other holiday items will be held at the Holiday Bureau itself at 728B Emory Valley Road on three Saturdays in October–the 12th, 19th and 26th–from 9 am to 12 noon. Sign-ups at the Bureau will also be held on Tuesday October 22nd from 6 to 8 pm.

There will be a sign-up at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, as well, on Tuesday, October 15th from 9 am to 12 noon.

Organizers say that if you have your Food Stamp papers, they have most if not all of the information they require. When you do go into register, you will need to bring a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence.

For more information, you can always visit www.holidaybureau.org.