Home / Community Bulletin Board / Holiday Bureau sign-ups begin in October

Holiday Bureau sign-ups begin in October

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

It is almost that time of the year again, time to sign up for assistance through the Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge.

Assistance for the holidays through the Bureau is open to residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and Anderson County.

Sign-ups for toys and other holiday items will be held at the Holiday Bureau itself at 728B Emory Valley Road on three Saturdays in October–the 12th, 19th and 26th–from 9 am to 12 noon. Sign-ups at the Bureau will also be held on Tuesday October 22nd from 6 to 8 pm.

There will be a sign-up at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, as well, on Tuesday, October 15th from 9 am to 12 noon.

Organizers say that if you have your Food Stamp papers, they have most if not all of the information they require. When you do go into register, you will need to bring a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence.

For more information, you can always visit www.holidaybureau.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO raid nets drugs, arrest

Early Tuesday morning, investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the department’s SWAT …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.