High school football week 5 scores, week 6 schedule

High School football scoreboard Friday September 20th
Powell 48 Clinton 7…
Anderson County 42 Chattanooga Howard 0…
West 24 Oak Ridge 7…
Greenback 50 Oliver Springs 0…
Gibbs 42 Campbell County 14…
Jellico 30 Unaka 16…
Union County 27 Sullivan East 20…
Harriman 49 Sunbright 14…
Kingston 46 Northview Academy 8…
Central 49 Seymour 3…
Coalfield 50 Oakdale 0…
South-Doyle 60 Sevier County 20…
Midway 27 Wartburg 26…
Karns 28 Fulton 20.
High School football schedule September 26th & 27th
Thursday: Sevier County at William Blount…
Friday: Clinton at Oak Ridge (WYSH)…
Jefferson County at Anderson County…
Campbell County at Karns…
North Greene at Jellico…
Powell at Halls…
West at Hardin Valley…
Maryville at Farragut…
Rhea County at Gibbs…
Stone Memorial at Kingston…
Tellico Plains at Midway…
Union County at Northview Academy…
Red Boiling Springs at Oakdale…
Coalfield at Gordonsville…
Rockwood at Harriman…
Knox Central (KY) at Knox Central (TN).