High school football scoreboard, polls, schedule

High School Football Scoreboard:
CAK 24 Clinton 14…
Powell 48 Anderson County 36 (Powell rallied from down 27-12 to win at home, remain unbeaten)…
Dobyns-Bennett 41 Oak Ridge 6 (OR winless at 0-2)…
Campbell County 24 Carter 21 (FG as time expired lifts CCHS to 2-0)…
Oliver Springs 25 Kingston 7…
Jellico 39 Oakdale 6…
Union County 54 Claiborne 45…
West 24 Farragut 13…
Alcoa 42 Austin-East 0…
Cleveland 31 Hardin Valley 19…
Halls 45 Karns 0…
Maryville 47 Bearden 14…
Gibbs 41 Seymour 23…
South-Doyle 61 Grace Christian 7…
Wartburg 40 Harriman 9…
Central 13 Fulton 12…
Sweetwater 13 Rockwood 12…
Sunbright 46 Pickett County 24.
High School Football Polls (ET teams in the top 10s)
6A: Maryville #2 (Oakland #1)…
5A: Central #1…Powell #4…South-Doyle #6…West #12…
4A: Greeneville #2…Elizabethton #4…Anderson County #5…(Haywood Co. #1)
3A: Alcoa #1…
2A: Meigs County #2…Oneida #10..
1A: Greenback (T#6)…Coalfield #9.
High School Football Schedule Week 3
Thursday: Morristown West at Jefferson County…
Friday: Clinton at Halls (WYSH)…
Hixson at Anderson County…
Oliver Springs at Rockwood…
Oak Ridge at Campbell County…
Jellico at McCreary Central (KY)…
Kingston at Austin-East…
Dobyns-Bennett at Bearden…
Sunbright at Greenback…
Coalfield at Harriman (BBB-TV GotW)…
Sevier County at Central…
Oakdale at Midway…
Gibbs at South-Doyle…
Oneida at Wartburg…
Powell at Fulton…
Karns at West…
Union County at Greeneville.