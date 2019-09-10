High school football polls after Week 3

Here is a look at area teams in the latest AP high school football polls, released on Monday, September 9th.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2, trailing only Oakland among statewide voters.

Defending Class 5A champs Central are #1 in that poll, with Powell climbing one spot to #3, South-Doyle moving up one place to #7, and West moving in to the top 10 at #10.

In Class 4A, defending champ Greeneville is back on top of the poll, with Elizabethton at #4 and Anderson County holding steady at #5.

Alcoa is #1 in the 3A poll, which also features Gatlinburg-Pittman at #7 and Loudon at #8.

Clinton’s opponent this Friday, Meigs County, is at #2 in the 2A poll this week, with Oneida at #8.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #6 while Coalfield remains tied for ninth.