Home / Local Sports / High school football polls after Week 3

High school football polls after Week 3

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Here is a look at area teams in the latest AP high school football polls, released on Monday, September 9th.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2, trailing only Oakland among statewide voters.

Defending Class 5A champs Central are #1 in that poll, with Powell climbing one spot to #3, South-Doyle moving up one place to #7, and West moving in to the top 10 at #10.

In Class 4A, defending champ Greeneville is back on top of the poll, with Elizabethton at #4 and Anderson County holding steady at #5.

Alcoa is #1 in the 3A poll, which also features Gatlinburg-Pittman at #7 and Loudon at #8.

Clinton’s opponent this Friday, Meigs County, is at #2 in the 2A poll this week, with Oneida at #8.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #6 while Coalfield remains tied for ninth.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MECS: Harvick wins; regular season over; Newman, Bowyer make playoffs; Johnson does not

(MRN) Kevin Harvick captured his second win in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.