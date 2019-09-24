Home / Local Sports / High School Football Polls

High School Football Polls

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 38 Views

Tennessee high school football polls (Public schools only)

Division I – Class 6A

                                    Record  Pts  Prv

1. Oakland (18)                     5-0     180  1

2. Maryville                        4-0     152  2

3. Whitehaven                       4-1     127  4

4. Bradley Central                  4-1     112  5

5. Brentwood                        4-1     103  7

6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett          4-0     89   6

7. Ravenwood                        4-1     79   3

8. Houston                          5-0     78   9

9. Riverdale                        4-1     32   10

10. McMinn County                    4-0     10   NR

 Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

                                    Record  Pts  Prv

1. Knoxville Central (16)            5-0     178  1

2. Beech (1)                        5-0     158  2

3. Powell                           5-0     139  3

4. David Crockett                   4-0     113  5

5. Summit                           5-0     102  6

6. Henry County                     3-2     72   7

7. Knoxville West                   5-0     66   8

8. Kirby                            3-1     42   4

9. Page                             3-1     34   9

10. South Doyle                      4-1     32   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 31. Rhea County 16.

Division I – Class 4A

                                    Record  Pts  Prv

1. Greeneville (13)                 4-1     171  1

2. Haywood County (3)               4-1     153  2

3. Elizabethton (1)                 4-0     140  3

4. Anderson County (1)              4-1     127  4

5. Nolensville                      4-0     111  5

6. Hardin County                    4-1     91   6

7. Springfield                      4-1     73   7

8. Livingston Academy               5-0     50   10

9. Marshall County                  4-1     49   9

10. Dyersburg                        3-2     13   8

 Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

                                    Record  Pts  Prv

1. Alcoa (17)                       4-1     179  1

2. Covington (1)                    5-0     157  2

3. Pearl-Cohn                       5-0     139  T3

4. Red Bank                         5-0     125  T3

5. East Nashville                   5-0     111  5

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman               5-0     86   6

7. Loudon                           5-0     75   7

8. Upperman                         4-1     54   8

9. South Gibson                     5-0     42   T9

10. Westview                         4-1     16   T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

                                    Record  Pts  Prv

1. Peabody (16)                     5-0     177  1

2. Meigs County (2)                 5-0     163  2

3. Watertown                        4-1     124  4

4. Trousdale County                 3-1     95   6

5. Tyner Academy                    3-1     93   5

6. Forrest                          5-0     89   7

7. Fairley                          4-1     74   8

8. Lewis County                     3-1     54   3

(tie) South Greene                   5-0     54   10

10. Oneida                           4-1     52   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston County 14.

Division I – Class 1A

                                    Record  Pts  Prv

1. South Pittsburg (15)             5-0     176  1

2. Huntingdon (2)                   5-0     159  2

3. Lake County (1)                  4-0     144  3

4. Freedom Prep                     5-0     117  4

5. Greenfield                       5-0     97   5

6. Greenback                        3-2     69   6

7. Fayetteville                     5-0     59   9

8. Cornersville                     3-2     57   7

9. Coalfield                        4-1     53   8

10. Clay County                      5-0     22   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 17.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

