Hettie Mae Martin, age 82 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Hettie was born May 21, 1937 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Dewey Esco and Lena Hopper. Throughout her life, Hettie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, getting her nails done, and going out to eat. In addition to her parents, Hettie is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin, Jr. and brother, Glen Hopper.

She is survived by:

Children, Phyllis Ferguson & husband Carl, Tommy Martin & wife Kim, Ronnie Martin & wife Gloria, Rhonda Morgan & husband Jimmy; grandchildren, David Ferguson & wife Sarah, Derek Ferguson, Cody Martin & wife Chelsea, Zack Martin, Jared Martin, Corey & Tyler Morgan; adopted grandchild- McKenzie Rupert; great grandchildren,Silas & Skylar Ferguson, Colton, Kristian, & Carsyn Martin, & Cameron Martin Vanhuss

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com