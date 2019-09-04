Home / Local News / GSMNP hosting ‘Mountain Life Festival’

Jim Harris

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host the annual Mountain Life Festival near the Oconaluftee Visitor Center at the Mountain Farm Museum on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience traditional fall harvest activities on the farm including hearth cooking, apple butter making, blacksmithing, lye soap making, and food preservation. All activities are free and open to the public.
This event preserves the legacy of Appalachian mountainways and is a tribute to the many families who lived on lands that later become the national park. The spirit of cooperation that existed among families and neighbors is reflected throughout the activities. The Mountain Life Festival coincides with our monthly music jam sessions held on the porch of the Oconaluftee Visitor Center from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month.
The Mountain Farm Museum is located adjacent to the park’s Oconaluftee Visitor Center on Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, two miles north of Cherokee, North Carolina. The free event is supported by Great Smoky Mountains Association.

For more information call the visitor center at 828-497-1904.

