Grove Center merchants look to rekindle tradition

The Grove Center Festival Association is looking for local businesses to help sponsor the return of The Grove Center Pumpkin Fest. This free family-friendly festival will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Historic Grove Center from 12pm to 5pm.

Company sponsors will be helping bring a family orientated and free community event back to Oak Ridge. All sponsors will have their names announced through day during the festival and

Gourd Sponsor Level – $100: Company name included on festival banners

Pumpkin Sponsor Level – $200: Company provided banner carried during parade, small company logo on festival banners, company name included in press releases

Jack-O-Lantern Sponsor Level – $300+: Company provided banner located on entertainment stage, large company logo on festival banners, company name included in press releases

There is a deadline of October 10, 2019 for company logos to be included on festival promotions.

The Grove Center Pumpkin Fest will be highlighting local Grove Center Merchants. Events will include Kid and Pet Costume Contests, Halloween Parade, Pie Eating Contest, Trick-or-Treating for the kids, craft vendors, live music, a Scavenger Hunt, Pumpkin Carving Contest and more.

For more information on the event and on how to become a Festival Sponsor, please call Sheri at (865) 963-7357.

You can also email grovecenterpumpkinfestival@gmail.com for more information.