Home / Community Bulletin Board / Grove Center merchants look to rekindle tradition

Grove Center merchants look to rekindle tradition

Jim Harris 52 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Grove Center Festival Association is looking for local businesses to help sponsor the return of The Grove Center Pumpkin Fest. This free family-friendly festival will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Historic Grove Center from 12pm to 5pm.

Company sponsors will be helping bring a family orientated and free community event back to Oak Ridge. All sponsors will have their names announced through day during the festival and

  • Gourd Sponsor Level – $100: Company name included on festival banners
  • Pumpkin Sponsor Level – $200: Company provided banner carried during parade, small company logo on festival banners, company name included in press releases
  • Jack-O-Lantern Sponsor Level – $300+: Company provided banner located on entertainment stage, large company logo on festival banners, company name included in press releases

There is a deadline of October 10, 2019 for company logos to be included on festival promotions.

The Grove Center Pumpkin Fest will be highlighting local Grove Center Merchants. Events will include Kid and Pet Costume Contests, Halloween Parade, Pie Eating Contest, Trick-or-Treating for the kids, craft vendors, live music, a Scavenger Hunt, Pumpkin Carving Contest and more.

For more information on the event and on how to become a Festival Sponsor, please call Sheri at (865) 963-7357.

You can also email grovecenterpumpkinfestival@gmail.com for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS Volleyball hosts ‘Pink Night’ Tuesday

The Clinton High School volleyball team will host its annual Pink Night at the Don …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.