Gertrude Marie Reed Smith, age 98, of Andersonville

Gertrude Marie Reed Smith, age 98, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Norris Health & Rehab. Gertrude was born November 7, 1920 in Coal Creek, TN to the late John Thomas and Minnie Mossie Landrum Reed.  She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy Smith, Sr., sons, Tom & Jimmy Rucker.

Survivors:

Son                                                     Jack Rucker & Beth                                     Andersonville, TN

Brother                                               Jack Reed                                                     Lake City, TN

Grand Daughter                               Lori Verstnagate

Grandson                                          Jimmy Brown

Special Nieces & Nephews                       Dink, Johnny, Guy, Jr., Lou, Janet & Betty

Several cherished cousins and friends.                                                 

Visitation: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Reed officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.

You may also view Gertrude’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, in charge of arrangements.

