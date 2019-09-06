Gertrude Marie Reed Smith, age 98, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Norris Health & Rehab. Gertrude was born November 7, 1920 in Coal Creek, TN to the late John Thomas and Minnie Mossie Landrum Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy Smith, Sr., sons, Tom & Jimmy Rucker.

Survivors:

Son Jack Rucker & Beth Andersonville, TN

Brother Jack Reed Lake City, TN

Grand Daughter Lori Verstnagate

Grandson Jimmy Brown

Special Nieces & Nephews Dink, Johnny, Guy, Jr., Lou, Janet & Betty

Several cherished cousins and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Reed officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, in charge of arrangements.