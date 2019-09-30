Geneva Phillips Bunch, age 81, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Athens Place in Athens, TN. Geneva and her husband, Raven owned and operated Bunch’s Woodworking Shop in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life Geneva loved hunting, fishing and camping with her husband. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raven Bunch; parents, Perry & Flora Phillips; twin brother, Gene Phillips; brother, Ronaldean Phillips; sisters, Bobbie Whaley and Faye Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Francis Gene Bunch & wife Joy; grandchildren, Eric Bunch & wife Sarah of Riceville, Misty Bunch, Greg Bunch & wife Patty, & Adam Bunch & wife Nicole; sisters, Ruby Tackett of Caryville, Margaret Barber of Lake City, & Pat & husband Larry Daugherty of Oliver Springs; brothers, Troy & wife Bernice of Lake City and Frank Phillips & wife Wilma of Oliver Springs; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Delbert Umphreys officiating. Geneva’s interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com