Friends of the Clinton Public Library announce fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library Fall book sale is October 9th -12th. All proceeds from the sale go to helping the Clinton Public Library. All items are priced from $.25-$1.00. The schedule for the sale is as follows:

October 9th: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM (members only)

October 10th -11th: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

October 12th: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

To learn more about the Friends of the Clinton Public Library, please visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends.

This group is very active in promoting, advocating, and helping the Clinton Public Library. Membership is open to everyone and costs $5 per year.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit the website or check out their various social media pages. You can also sign up for a monthly e-newsletter (via the website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.