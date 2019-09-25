Home / Community Bulletin Board / Friends of the Clinton Public Library announce fall Book Sale

Friends of the Clinton Public Library announce fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library Fall book sale is October 9th -12th. All proceeds from the sale go to helping the Clinton Public Library. All items are priced from $.25-$1.00. The schedule for the sale is as follows:

October 9th: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM (members only)

October 10th -11th: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

October 12th: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM

To learn more about the Friends of the Clinton Public Library, please visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends.

This group is very active in promoting, advocating, and helping the Clinton Public Library. Membership is open to everyone and costs $5 per year.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit the website or check out their various social media pages. You can also sign up for a monthly e-newsletter (via the website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

