Football Friday, NASCAR Saturday on WYSH

The Clinton Middle School Hawks wrapped up their regular season on Thursday, playing at home on 8th Grade Night. The Hawks lost to visiting CAK by the final score of 20-14, but will keep their season going next week when they travel to Oak Ridge’s venerable Blankenship Field to tangle with Robertsville in the first round of the playoffs. That game will be played on Thursday night, at a time to be determined.

Tune in to WYSH tonight beginning at 7 for the Eye Center Pregame Show, followed by the 7:30 kickoff of the Clinton Dragons at the Powell Panthers. This will be the 52nd all-time meeting between these two rivals and Powell leads the series 29-22. The Panthers are off to a terrific start to the season, at 4-0 and ranked #3 in the latest 5A poll, while the Dragons have yet to win in four games against teams that currently have one loss between them. This will be Clinton’s Region opener.

Elsewhere, it’s Anderson County on the road for a Region game at Chattanooga Howard, Oak Ridge is at home for a huge Region game with West that will be televised on BBB-TV, and Oliver Springs will get a stiff test on the road when they travel to Greenback.

Campbell County plays at Gibbs tonight, while Jellico is home for Unaka and Union County visits Sullivan East. You can see the rest of tonight’s schedule on our website.

Saturday night at 6:30, tune in to WYSH and Merle Fm for live, flag-to-flag coverage of race #2 in the Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs, the Federated Auto Parts 400 from Richmond International Raceway.