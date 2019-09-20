Fire damages home, no injuries

A fire early Tuesday damaged a home in Briceville, but no injuries were reported.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Stone responded to the 100 block of Teno Loop in Briceville at around 2 am Tuesday and was told by the homeowner that he had been asleep in his bedroom when a friend woke him up and told him to get out of the house because it was on fire. The friend told Stone that he had been in the laundry room when he noticed the smoke and woke up the homeowner. Both men made it out of the house with no injuries.

The fire was extinguished by the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, and the cause of that fire remains under investigation.