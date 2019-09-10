Feds announce nearly $110M in road repair funds for state

(USDOT press release) The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced $871.2 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states, as well as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and tribal governments, make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events. The state of Tennessee will receive almost $10 million for road repairs, mostly caused by this spring’s record-setting and relentless rainfall.

“This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

FHWA’s ER program reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

This Emergency Relief funding includes awards of—

More than $220 million for Puerto Rico to continue repairs following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

More than $157 million to California, including more than $115 million for 2017 winter storms.

Nearly $110 million for Tennessee, the bulk of which is for severe storms in 2019.

More than $18 million for flooding in Mississippi in 2018 and 2019.

More than $12 million for volcanic eruption and earthquakes in Hawaii.

$68 million for the March 2019 storms in Nebraska.

More than $6.5 million for tribal governments for a variety of events in California, Michigan, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“These funds will help restore the nation’s roads and bridges following severe weather events that have disrupted travel throughout the country,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.