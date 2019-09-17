Edith “Doyleen” Jackson, age 69 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Doyleen is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Kathleen Massengill, and husband Ralph Jackson.

She leaves behind a son, Stephen Jackson and wife Kathy; two grandchildren, Seth (Sarah) Jackson, and Kourtney Jackson; and a great-grandson, Wesley Colton Jackson. She also leaves behind a host of family including aunts, uncles, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6-8 pm with the funeral service to follow at 8 pm with the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 am at Oak Grove Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com