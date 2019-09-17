Home / Obituaries / Edith “Doyleen” Jackson, age 69 of Clinton

Edith “Doyleen” Jackson, age 69 of Clinton

Edith “Doyleen” Jackson, age 69 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Doyleen is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Kathleen Massengill, and husband Ralph Jackson.

She leaves behind a son, Stephen Jackson and wife Kathy; two grandchildren, Seth (Sarah) Jackson, and Kourtney Jackson; and a great-grandson, Wesley Colton Jackson. She also leaves behind a host of family including aunts, uncles, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6-8 pm with the funeral service to follow at 8 pm with the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 am at Oak Grove Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

