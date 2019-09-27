Home / Obituaries / Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, age 90, of Clinton

Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, age 90, of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Earl “Bud-Bud” Hammons, age 90, of Clinton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1929 in Clinton, TN to the late Roy and Thelma Slover Hammons. Bud was a United States Marine veteran having served during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, gardening and stock-car racing. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by, Wife Faye Hammons, sister, Marie Pyle, brothers-in-law, Delton Pyle, Bill Leinart, Ray Russell, John Hill, Amos Rhea, Junior Rhea, sisters-in-law, Aldeane Gill, Dorothy Rhea, mother and father-in-law, Cloris and Carlos Rhea

Survived by:

Sister……….………Francis Leinart
Sisters-in-law…..Jean Russell and Von Rhea
Brother-in-law…Sonny Gill
Several Nieces and Nephews that Bud counted as children.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-3PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Bud’s funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00PM with Preacher Johnny Rhea officiating. Interment will be at Blowing Spring Cemetery following funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Judy “Edwina” Wiggins, age 78 of Clinton

Judy “Edwina” Wiggins, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.