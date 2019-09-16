Drug raid ends with 4 arrests

Four people were arrested during a Friday afternoon drug raid in LaFollette.

Members of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the LaFollette Police Department served the search warrant shortly after 2 pm Friday at a house on North Cumberland Avenue following an investigation into the alleged distribution of meth.

Authorities say that agents seized large amounts of meth and morphine as well as drug paraphernalia.

In all, four people were arrested–three on drug charges and the fourth on an outstanding warrant–and officials say further charges are likely in this case.