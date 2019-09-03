Dragons fall to Warriors, 24-14

The Clinton Dragons finally scored in 2019, but 14 points proved to be not enough to handle their visitors from the Christian Academy of Knoxville, as the Warriors went home with a 24-14 triumph.

Clinton’s opportunistic defense again forced multiple turnovers by CAK, including two interceptions and two lost fumbles, but unlike in week one, the offense turned the ball over three times.

CAK also recorded five sacks in the game as they outgained the Dragons 344-248.

Grant Sterchi caught two first half touchdown passes from Ryan Degges, one covering 23 yards and the second 59 in the second quarter, but the Dragons were able to answer each with scores of their own. Clinton scored its first touchdown of the season on a 27-yard pass from Jacob Brock to Evan Winchester to make it 7-7 late in the second quarter, and evened the score again at 14 on a Blake Cooper touchdown run from one yard out.

In the second half, though, the Dragons could not muster the same tempo on the offensive end, with Brock facing pressure nearly every time he dropped back. CAK got a four-yard touchdown run from Jarvis Stockton, Jr. late int he third, and capped the scoring with a 36-year field goal from Zander Tonkin in the fourth.

Cooper led Clinton with 94 rushing yards on 12 carries and the touchdown, while Eli Deshomme carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards. Brock completed 6 of his 20 passes for 92 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Winchester’s three catches for 43 yards led CHS (0-2).

CAK’s Degges went 24 of 31 for 261 yards, two TDs and two interceptions (both by Cooper).

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

CAK 7- 7-7-3—24

Clinton 0-14-0-0—14

Scoring

CAK—Grant Sterchi 23 pass from Ryan Degges (Zander Tonkin kick), 2:40, 1st

Clinton—Evan Winchester 27 pass from Jacob Brock (Noah Grumbach kick), 4:36, 2nd

CAK—Sterchi 59 pass from Degges (Tonkin kick), 3:50, 2nd

Clinton—Blake Cooper 1 run (Grumbach kick), 0:16.2, 2nd

CAK—Jarvis Stockton Jr. 4 run (Tonkin kick), 3:01, 3rd

CAK—FG Tonkin 36, 9:29, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 18, CAK 17

Rushes-yards: Clinton 39-142, CAK 25-83

Passing yards: Clinton 106, CAK 261

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-22-1, CAK 24-31-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 61-248, CAK 56-344

Punts-avg: Clinton 5-32.2 CAK 1-44.0

Return yardage: Clinton 56, CAK 37

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 5-40, CAK 1-2

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-43, CAK 8-97

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-2, CAK 3-2

Time of possession: Clinton 25:04, CAK 22:56

Time of game: 2 hours, 24 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards…Clinton: Cooper 12-94 (TD), Eli Deshomme 10-58, Xander Allen 3-8, Connor Moody 3-7, Will Briggs 1-5, Bryce Cottongim 2-5, Winchester 1-0, Brock 7-minus 35; CAK: JD Dunn Jr. 8-41, Stockton 11-28 (TD), Degges 5-18, Team 1-minus 4

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Brock 6-20-1 92 (TD), Winchester 2-2-0 14; CAK: Degges 24-31-2 261 (2 TDs)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Winchester 3-43 (TD), Moody 2-35, Edwin Resendiz 2-14, Andy King 1-14; CAK: JD Presley 8-50, Caleb Sparkman 7-58, Max Smith 5-23, Sterchi 2-82 (2 TDs), Gabel Fulford 2-48

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 5-162-32.4; CAK: Tonkin 1-44-44.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Brandon Hollifield 2-35; CAK: Stockton 1-17, Colten Gaines 1-13

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; CAK: Sterchi 1-7

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Cooper 2-21; CAK: Sterchi 1-0

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Winchester, Nick Graham; CAK: Noah Olsen 2

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Moody 1-2; CAK: Chi McNeil-Harrison 3-20, Team 1-14, Smith 1-6