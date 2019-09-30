Dragons fall to 0-6 with loss at Oak Ridge

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons were unable to overcome a slow start on the road and lost at Oak Ridge, 27-14. The loss left Clinton at 0-6, 0-2 in Region 3-5A, while Oak Ridge improved to 3-3, 2-1.

Oak Ridge quarterback Mitchell Gibbons threw three touchdown passes and ran for the Wildcats’ other score. Two of his scoring passes went to Johnathan Stewart and the other went to Isaiah Johnson.

Clinton’s two scores came on a pair of one -yard quarterback sneaks by Trace Thackerson. Evan Winchester rolled up 239 all-purpose yards on the night, but it was not enough to lift the Dragons to their first win of 2019.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0- 0-7-7—14

Oak Ridge 6-14-0-7—27

Scoring

Oak Ridge—Mitchell Gibbons 1 run (kick failed), 0:59.0, 1st

Oak Ridge—Johnathan Stewart 20 pass from Gibbons (Brady Hutson kick), 7:40, 2nd

Oak Ridge—Isaiah Johnson 55 pass from Gibbons (Hutson kick), 5:59, 2nd

Clinton—Trace Thackerson 1 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 4:17, 3rd

Oak Ridge—Stewart 6 pass from Gibbons (Hutson kick), 8:25, 4th

Clinton—Thackerson 1 run (Grumbach kick), 0:33.6, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 14, Oak Ridge 8

Rushes-yards: Clinton 39-104, Oak Ridge 26-98

Passing yards: Clinton 174, Oak Ridge 158

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 11-25-2, Oak Ridge 11-16-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 64-278, Oak Ridge 42-256

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-33.7, Oak Ridge 3-37.3

Return yardage: Clinton 99, Oak Ridge 74

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 3-9, Oak Ridge 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 8-87, Oak Ridge 9-100

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Oak Ridge 4-1

Time of possession: Clinton 30:36, Oak Ridge 17:24

Time of game: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Xander Allen 9-31, Blake Cooper 9-23, Josh Graham 4-20, Eli Deshomme 4-15, Evan Winchester 2-11, Connor Moody 4-10, Thackerson 7-minus 6 (2 TDs); Oak Ridge: Kendall Jackson 8-45, Gibbons 6-30 (TD), Tyrell Romano 4-26, Jayden Williams 2-7, Trey Rowe 1-3, Hayden Tarwater 1-minus 2, Team 3-minus 3, Keyon Porter 1-minus 8

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Thackerson 11-25-2 174; Oak Ridge: Gibbons 11-16-0 158 (3 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Winchester 8-148, Edwin Resendiz 2-19, Andy King 1-7; Oak Ridge: Johnson 4-105 (TD), Stewart 3-31 (2 TDs), RoDayvien Truss 3-15, Williams 1-7

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Bryce Collins 3-101-33.7; Oak Ridge: Hutson 3-112-37.3

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Winchester 2-73, Brandon Hollifield 1-15, Hunter Ford 1-4; Oak Ridge: Preston Turner 1-8

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: Winchester 1-7; Oak Ridge: Johnson 2-42

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Brian Kelley 1-24, Jacob Berven 1-0

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: J. Graham; Oak Ridge: none

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Izaiah Boone 1-6, Samuel Hensley 1-2, Matthew Calhoun 1-1