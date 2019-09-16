Dragons fall to 0-4 with loss at 2A power Meigs County

For the second time this season, the Clinton Dragons were held scoreless as they lost a perennial 2A powerhouse Meigs County, 28-0, on Friday.

The Tigers (4-0) were led by reigning 2A Mr. Football Aaron Swafford, who rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Will Meadows, who gained 80 yards on the ground and scored the fourth Meigs County touchdown.

Clinton played with a new starting quarterback, Trace Thackerson, and he fared pretty well, completing 11 of his 16 passes for 130 yards and one interception. His night included a couple of beautiful downfield throws to Evan Winchester and Eli Deshomme. The Dragons’ rushing attack, which has been its offensive bread-and-butter so far this season, was held largely in check as Clinton only mustered 92 yards on the ground.

For the game, Meigs County outgained Clinton (0-4) 345-222, forced two turnovers and dodged several bullets when Dragon drives stalled in the red zone.

Statistics compiled by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0-0-0-0— 0

Meigs County 7-7-7-7—28

Scoring

Meigs County—Aaron Swafford 32 run (Swafford kick), 0:00, 1st

Meigs County—Swafford 25 run (Swafford kick), 2:40, 2nd

Meigs County—Swafford 2 run (Swafford kick), 7:18, 3rd

Meigs County—Will Meadows 13 run (Swafford kick), 8:51, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 14, Meigs County 20

Rushes-yards: Clinton 34-92, Meigs County 40-289

Passing yards: Clinton 130, Meigs County 56

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 11-16-1, Meigs County 5-8-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 50-222, Meigs County 48-345

Punts-avg: Clinton 4-43.5, Meigs County 2-37.0

Return yardage: Clinton 70, Meigs County 34

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-6, Meigs County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 7-49, Meigs County 8-70

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 5-1, Meigs County 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 26:52, Meigs County 21:08

Time of game: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards…Clinton: Blake Cooper 12-43, Eli Deshomme 10-36, Connor Moody 3-33, Josh Graham 1-3, Will Briggs 1-0, Wyatt Russell 2-minus 4, Trace Thackerson 3-minus 6, Team 2-minus 13; Meigs County: Swafford 13-130 (3 TDs), Meadows 13-80 (TD), Jackson Fritts 5-36, Jeff Mason 3-29, Gabriel Maldonado 2-22, Logan Carroll 1-minus 1, Team 3-minus 7

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Thackerson 11-16-1 130; Meigs County: Swafford 5-7-1 56, Carroll 0-1-0 0

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Winchester 4-61, Cooper 3-11, Deshomme 1-34, Andy King 1-17, Moody 1-6, Edwin Resendiz 1-1; Meigs County: Carroll 2-21, Cameron Huckabey 1-23, Fritts 1-16, Meadows 1-minus 4

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 4-174-43.5; Meigs County: Maldonado 2-74-37.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Andrew Summerour 1-17, Winchester 2-13, Resendiz 1-12, King 1-9; Meigs County: none

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Winchester 1-8; Meigs County: Carroll 1-11

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Winchester 1-11; Meigs County: Ja’ir Beeler 1-23

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: none; Meigs County: DaQwan Tatum

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; Meigs County: Tatum 1-6

Missed field goals – yards…Clinton: Noah Grumbach 31; Meigs County: none

