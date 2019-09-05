Dine & Donate this Monday

This Monday, September 9th is the second Monday of the month and that means that you have the opportunity to “Dine & Donate” to Aid for Distressed families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC.

Each month, these restaurants donate a portion of their sales on the second Monday of the month, and in Clinton, that includes Hoskins on Main Street. In Oak Ridge, the participating restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s, and The Soup Kitchen. In addition, both Clinton locations of Subway restaurants will participate, as will the Subways in Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its School Supplies, Social Services, and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.