Home / Community Bulletin Board / Dine & Donate this Monday

Dine & Donate this Monday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 2 Views

This Monday, September 9th is the second Monday of the month and that means that you have the opportunity to “Dine & Donate” to Aid for Distressed families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC.

Each month, these restaurants donate a portion of their sales on the second Monday of the month, and in Clinton, that includes Hoskins on Main Street. In Oak Ridge, the participating restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s, and The Soup Kitchen. In addition, both Clinton locations of Subway restaurants will participate, as will the Subways in Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its School Supplies, Social Services, and Affordable Housing programs.  ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

BBB: Harriman to purchase building, relocate City Hall

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman City Hall will soon have a new address. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.