“Days of the Pioneer” Expo returns to Museum of Appalachia

The Museum of Appalachia will host its 8th annual “Days of the Pioneer” Antique Exposition on Friday and Saturday, September 13-14th. This two-day event features over 60 of the nation’s leading dealers showing off their selections of 18th and 19th century antiques

The event includes traditional music and shape-note singing, and historical encampments, while craftsmen will demonstrate pioneer skills like sawmilling, blacksmithing, sorghum making, spinning, weaving, coopering and more, as well as traditional Southern cooking.

Admission to the expo includes a tour of the Museum farm and village, which is home to more than 36 historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, heirloom gardens and farm animals.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event for $20 per adult age 18 & up, $10 for Youth ages 13-17, $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are free.

Event ticket purchases may be applied toward an upgrade to an annual museum membership. “Days of the Pioneer” is free for Museum of Appalachia members.

For additional information call (865) 494-7680 or visit the website at www.museumofappalachia.org.