Curtis Leonard, age 71 of Caryville

Curtis Leonard, age 71 of Caryville, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville. He was born on October 2, 1947 to the late Lee “Zeke” and Minnie Whaley Leonard in Caryville. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Serenity. He was a member of Vasper Baptist Church and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: brothers, Earl Leonard, Charles Leonard; and step-daughter, Valerie Whaley.

He is survived by: wife of 35 years, Jackie Leonard, son, Sammy Leonard and wife Tina; step-son, Jason Whaley and wife Megan; daughters, Jennifer Daugherty and husband Mark, Tabatha Leonard; brothers, Floyd Leonard and wife Denise, Lee Leonard and wife Carol, David Leonard and wife Bobbie, Billy Leonard; sisters, Anna Hayes, Louise Wilson, Schranetta Debord, Susie Hill; Grandchildren, Dillon Aslinger, Jacob Whaley, Miranda Leonard, Garrett Davis, Serenity Kelz; good friends, Eddie Nighbert, Carl Aiken; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Kenny Gillum officiating. www.holleygamble.com

