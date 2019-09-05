Cubs name Smokies’ Abbott Pitcher of Month

(Tennessee Smokies) The Chicago Cubs today named Double-A Tennessee right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott the organization’s minor league pitcher of the month for August.

Abbott, 23, completed his third pro season with a strong month of August, going 3-1 with a 0.98 ERA (4 ER/36.2 IP) in six starts with Tennessee. He struck out 50 batters, walking just nine, and limited opponents to a .107 average (13-for-122). He finished the season with 11-straight starts allowing three-or-fewer hits, including all six starts in August. He led the Southern League in August in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP (0.60), while ranking second in wins, innings pitched and opponents’ batting average. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for August 19-25.

Abbott finished the 2019 campaign with an 8-8 record and a 3.01 ERA (49 ER/146.2 IP) in 26 starts in his first season at the Double-A level. He led the Southern League in strikeouts (166), games started and innings pitched, and finished fourth in ERA, WHIP (1.12) and opponents’ average (.210). He was named a Southern League mid-season All-Star, his first All-Star nod.

Selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Loyola Marymount (Calif.) University, Abbott is 16-14 with a 2.84 ERA (87 ER/275.2 IP) in 53-career starts. Abbott was also named Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August of 2018 after going 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA (2 ER/27.0 IP) in five starts with Myrtle Beach.