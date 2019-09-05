Home / Local Sports / Cubs name Smokies’ Abbott Pitcher of Month

Cubs name Smokies’ Abbott Pitcher of Month

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) The Chicago Cubs today named Double-A Tennessee right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott the organization’s minor league pitcher of the month for August. 

Abbott, 23, completed his third pro season with a strong month of August, going 3-1 with a 0.98 ERA (4 ER/36.2 IP) in six starts with Tennessee. He struck out 50 batters, walking just nine, and limited opponents to a .107 average (13-for-122). He finished the season with 11-straight starts allowing three-or-fewer hits, including all six starts in August. He led the Southern League in August in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP (0.60), while ranking second in wins, innings pitched and opponents’ batting average. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for August 19-25. 

Abbott finished the 2019 campaign with an 8-8 record and a 3.01 ERA (49 ER/146.2 IP) in 26 starts in his first season at the Double-A level. He led the Southern League in strikeouts (166), games started and innings pitched, and finished fourth in ERA, WHIP (1.12) and opponents’ average (.210). He was named a Southern League mid-season All-Star, his first All-Star nod. 

Selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Loyola Marymount (Calif.) University, Abbott is 16-14 with a 2.84 ERA (87 ER/275.2 IP) in 53-career starts. Abbott was also named Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August of 2018 after going 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA (2 ER/27.0 IP) in five starts with Myrtle Beach.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MECS: Jones wins at Darlington; Busch locks up regular season crown

(MRN) Erik Jones scored his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in his 100th …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.