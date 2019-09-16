Clinton says fiber optics work being performed

The City of Clinton says that it has received inquiries about an ongoing utility project, that has a private contractor installing underground conduit and junction boxes for a fiber optic communications cable system. The conduit is being buried within the public right-of-way, using both boring and open trenching methods. In a press release issued late Sunday, the city says that it has issued a permit for the work, which requires the contractor to post a bond to cover any potential damages to city streets, sidewalks, or existing underground utilities. The work is currently taking place in the downtown area.

This project is owned by Verizon Wireless, who has hired Mastec as their installation contractor. Mastec has sub-contracted much of the work to Global Communications, according to the city.

In the release, the city says that neither it, nor CUB, “are participating in this installation project.”

City officials did write that they are “aware of related issues such as: broken sidewalks, ruptured water lines, private property encroachment, and mud/silt in the streets and storm drains.”

Should any property or business owners within the City of Clinton have damages or concerns about this private utility work, please contact our Building and Zoning Department at 865-259-1180, or send an e-mail to to Jennie Byrd at jbyrd@clintontn.net .

The city will provide you contact information for the permit holder, and assist in making sure your concern is promptly addressed.