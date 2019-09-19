Home / Featured / Clinton receives award for financial reporting

Clinton receives award for financial reporting

Jim Harris

The city of Clinton has been awarded its third Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

According to a press release, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a “significant accomplishment” by a government and its management.
An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement was recently presented to Clinton’s Finance Director, Gail Cook (CPA, CGFM), as she and her staff were primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

According to the GFOA, the CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

