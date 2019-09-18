Clinton, Oak Ridge, Rocky Top libraries receive grant funds

(Press release, Lt. Governor’s Office) Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and Representatives John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) and Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) announced today that Anderson County is receiving over $11,000 in Technology Grants from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The lawmakers made the announcement after being notified by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

“These funds will allow our citizens to access a wealth of knowledge and services through our libraries,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “Keeping our libraries technologically up to date gives our citizens the ability to educate themselves and enrich their lives free of charge. These grants are greatly needed and much appreciated.”

The City of Oak Ridge will receive a grant for $5,022 for the purpose of purchasing laptops, software, printers and a charging cart. The Rocky Top Public Library is receiving $5,556 to purchase desktops, software and monitors. The Clinton Public Library will receive a grant for $1,306 to purchase desktops, software, monitors and a digital camera.

“Access to technology is something many of us take for granted,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Our public libraries across the state play a pivotal role in connecting Tennesseans. I’m proud of the role the Tennessee Library and Archives plays in increasing access to technology and education across the entire state.”

“As the world continues to rely more heavily on technology, this important grant funding is welcoming news for our Anderson County public libraries,” said Representative Ragan. “With this much-deserved funding local public libraries will be able to expand their technological resources. This expansion includes purchasing new laptops and updating software, so that our citizens can continue to have access to high-speed internet for their studies or further their career.”

“Congratulations to our local leaders and Anderson County for securing this much-deserved funding grant to help modernize and update our local libraries,” said Representative Powers. “Our citizens rely on technology and this funding will ensure they can continue to access computers and the internet free of charge. This important funding will help provide more opportunities for our citizens and I look forward to seeing the newly updated libraries in the near future.”

Technology grants are available for public libraries to replace or purchase technology, including computers, software, networking hardware or peripherals. The State Library and Archives is awarding more than $350,000 in technology grants across the state.